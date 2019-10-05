Oktoberfest festival in Los Angeles suburb hit by explosions

Authorities have rushed to the scene of explosions at a festival in a Los Angeles suburb, KTLA TV reports.

The explosions at the Old World Oktoberfest in Huntington Beach were reported about 8 p.m., KTLA says. The explosions took place at the Old World Huntington Beach complex.

Witness Kyle Nelson tells the TV station that he heard and saw three large explosions in rapid succession coming from the festival.

The Orange County Register reports multiple ambulances were on scene and at least one injured person was taken out of a building at the venue.

The village has been hosting Oktoberfest events, but it was evacuated after the incident Saturday night.