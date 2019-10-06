Man wounded in shooting that involved a sheriff’s deputy

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a man was wounded in a shooting that involved one of its deputies, the Sacramento Bee reports.

Sgt. Tess Deterding says the shooting took place about 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Bennett Road in the southern part of the county.

The sheriff's office says it's not clear what led up to the shooting.

Deterding tells KCRA TV that a deputy responded to the area after the sheriff's office said there were multiple 911 calls about a suspicious suspect.

Deterding adds: "The deputy did come over the air and voice that the suspect was armed with a handgun, or what he voiced as armed with a gun. And then within a minute of that radio traffic, (the deputy) came on the air and indicated shots fired."

The sheriff's office says what appears to be a handgun that does not belong to the deputy was found at the scene. KCRA TV reports.