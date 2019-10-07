Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park

SHARE COPY LINK

Authorities on Monday ordered three homes evacuated as crews battled the Briceburg fire outside Yosemite National Park in Mariposa County.

Mandatory evacuations also were ordered for the Briceburg Information Center and the McCabe Flat Campground.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the evacuations Monday.

The fire first was reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Highway 140 and the Briceburg Road bridge. By Monday afternoon it had grown to 500 acres and was five percent contained.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Evacuation orders included both sides of Highway 140, from the Octagon to Buffalo Gulch Road. This includes the Bug Hostel area and all of Buffalo Gulch Road, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A Red Cross Evacuation Center opened at the New Life Christian Church at 5089 Cole Road.

People traveling to Yosemite National Park and El Portal need to take Highway 41 or Highway 120, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Caltrans on Monday confirmed Highway 140 remained closed from Colorado Road to Savages Trading Post.