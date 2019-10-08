Here’s encore from homeless opera singer who became viral sensation

SHARE COPY LINK

A homeless woman whose aria at a Los Angeles metro station went viral performed for the first time after becoming an internet sensation during a Little Italy celebration on Saturday.

Emily Zamourka became an internet sensation after the Los Angeles Police Department shared a video of her singing a Puccini aria in a train station on September 24, 2019.

Local television news stations reported that Los Angeles Councilman Joe Buscaino invited Zamourka to perform at the Historic Little Italy opening in San Pedro, a community in LA. He said on Facebook that his staff was working on finding housing for Zamourka.

The video above shows Zamourka’s opera singing at the event.

“We cannot leave our fellow humans out in an environment that diminishes their sense of self worth, that diminishes their dreams, their hopes, and their talents,” Buscaino said at the Little Italy opening.

Zamourka told local media that she struggled with her health and safety while homeless. Since the original video was posted, more than $70,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign dedicated to helping Zamourka “get back on her feet and live her life.”

“Thank you so much, for all of this that’s happening right now. I really thank you. I’m so overwhelmed,” Zamourka told the Little Italy crowd in the video.

She performed the the same song captured in the viral LAPD video.

Storyful contributed to this article.