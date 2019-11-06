Fresno-based Wawona Frozen Foods recalling packages of certain frozen fruits

Fresno-based Wawona Frozen Foods is recalling packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries that were sold at Aldi Grocery Stores, as well as frozen raspberries sold at Raley’s Family of Fine Stores. The frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries were packaged under the Aldi and Raley’s private labels. Wawona Foods

If you bought frozen fruits from Aldi Grocery Stores or Raley’s Family of Fine Stores, be aware of the latest recall.

Fresno-based Wawona Frozen Foods is recalling packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries that were sold at Aldi Grocery Stores, as well as frozen raspberries sold at Raley’s Family of Fine Stores.

The frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries were packaged under the Aldi and Raley’s private labels.

The raspberries have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A, Wawona announced in a news release.

Wawonza said it issued the voluntary recall as a precaution because a positive test result taken as part of a government sampling program.

“This voluntary recall is a reflection of that culture and our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers,” Bill Smittcamp, president of Wawona Frozen Foods, said in the release. “Wawona is a third-generation family company that emphasizes a culture of accountability, commitment and integrity.”

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. Thus far, no cases have been reported in association with Wawona’s frozen foods.

Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool.

The recalled frozen raspberries were packaged and sold in these sizes and with the following accompanying information.

Aldi:

•Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9 Raley’s:

Raley’s:

•Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 46567 00754

The recalled frozen raspberries were imported from Chile, Wawona said.

The company added that no other retail packages of frozen raspberry products are included in the recall.

Consumers who have purchased the above products should not consume them and should either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Infections of Hepatitis A range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, Hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic (showing no symptoms).

Those who may have consumed the affected product should consult their health care provider or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate. Consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health providers or the local health department immediately.