Crews battle small fire in Hollywood Hills

A small brush fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, sending plumes of smoke that could be seen for several miles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters on the air and on the ground had stopped the forward progress of the 34-acre blaze Saturday.

Officials said the fire was burning at a slow rate with no wind.

The department said on Twitter that there have been "no structures damaged and none imminently threatened."

Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey tells the Los Angeles Times that a firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries to an arm and leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials said while the fire was visible from Universal Studios and Warner Bros. Studios, it was moving away from structures and toward Griffith Park.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.