Domestic violence victim — or police officer’s murderer? Jurors hearing opposite views

Erika Sandoval

Closing arguments began Thursday in the trial of a woman accused of first degree murder in the death of her ex-husband, who was an Exeter police officer.

Erika Sandoval, 33, could receive the death penalty if convicted of killing Daniel Green, 31. While the defense is arguing Sandoval was a victim of domestic violence, the prosecution believes she was the aggressor.

The couple, who shared a child together, had a contentious relationship that turned deadly Feb. 6, 2015. Sandoval is accused of waiting inside her ex-husband’s Goshen home, then shooting him several times.

During closing arguments Thursday, Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos showed the jury a crime scene photo of Green’s lifeless body laying in a pool of blood inside his bathtub. A ripped shower curtain was scattered on top of him.

Alavezos countered the defense’s argument Sandoval, a petite, slender woman who was 28 at the time of the killing, was the victim of abuse.

He reminded jurors that too often when a woman kills a man, there’s the presumption it was because she was abused.

That’s not the case in this trial, Alavezos said. “You often hear people say that you don’t know what goes on behind close doors,” he said. “But in this case you are getting to peek in the window.”

Alavezos played for the jury several cell phone recordings made by Green, her ex husband. He made them for his own protection, the prosecutor said.

Green on one of the recordings said he was afraid Sandoval might do something to him. He talked about damage she had done to his home, including slashing his sofa with a knife, making a hole in his wall, and throwing his television.

The recordings are an unflinching look at the couple’s tortured relationship. On one of the recordings, Sandoval can be heard making fun of Green, calling him a loser, saying he is “freaking disgusting” and telling him, “nobody cares about you.”

“Does this sound like someone who is a victim?” Alavezos asked jurors.

Green can also be heard crying, several times. At times on the recording, Green said he didn’t want to argue with Sandoval anymore.

“I am so sick of you, you have made my life a living hell,” Green said on the recording. “I am sick of this, dude.”

Alavezos said Sandoval wasn’t in fear of her life. He argued Sandoval was angry because she would have to share custody of their son.

“She wanted to deprive her own child of a father,” Alavezos said. “That’s what she wanted before he was even born. And that’s what she got.”

The defense will present its closing arguments Friday.