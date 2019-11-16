Gustine Police cruiser set on fire while parked at station; suspect still at large

A Gustine Police cruiser was intentionally set on fire Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Gustine Police Department

An unoccupied police cruiser parked at the station of a small west Merced County town was intentionally set on fire early Friday morning, according to department officials.

At 3 a.m. Friday morning police were dispatched to the Gustine Police Department for a call of a patrol vehicle on fire. Upon arrival, officers found the front end of one of their patrol cars engulfed in flames. The cruiser was parked in front of the station’s garage and flames were threatening the structure.

Gustine is a city of about 6,000 people located on the western edge of Merced County, just east of Santa Clara County.

According to a Facebook post about the incident, fire engineer Xavier Lugo was able to put out the flames quickly upon arrival, preventing the garage from catching on fire as well. The vehicle was not in service and no injuries were reported.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Black-and-white surveillance video from the police station shows a male suspect tossing a lighted match or live incendiary device toward the right passenger side of the cruiser. A large ball of fire is then seen as the suspect runs from the vehicle on foot, headed south on Sixth Street.

Police said the suspect was dressed in what looked like a light-colored hoodie sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head and dark-colored pants.

The case is still under investigation and no suspect leads are available at this time. Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension and arrest of the suspect or suspects is encouraged to call Officer Bayer at 209-854-3737. Police said all tips will remain confidential.