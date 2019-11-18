‘Our whole city is crying.’ Devastated mourners hold vigil for mass shooting victims

Heartbroken mourners gathered in prayer Monday night outside the southeast Fresno home where four men were gunned down 24 hours earlier in one the city’s darkest tragedies.

The light-brown home on East Lamona Avenue was where 38-year-old Kou Xiong lived and where he was shot Sunday night by unknown gunmen who remained at large a day later as family and friends came together to grieve with his wife and young daughter.

Three others also died in the ruthless attack - 23-year-old Xy Lee, 31-year-old Phia Vang and 40-year-old Kalaxang Thao. Six others were wounded and two remained hospitalized Monday, authorities said.

Xiong’s uncle, Neej Xiong, prayed on his hands and knees in front of a table with pictures of Kou surrounded by candles and incense.

“It should’ve been me, not you,” Neej said during his prayer. “That’s how it works. I am older. I am supposed to go first, not you.”

Neej told reporters the family doesn’t understand why gunmen targeted their family and friends. He said they are praying police capture those responsible for their pain and confusion.

Many mourners declined to comment on the tragedy.

Paula Yang is a Hmong community activist who acted as a spokesperson for the victims’ families.

“These were all good people just getting together to watch football, not expecting to be shot at.”

Yang urged police to step up patrols in the neighborhood after three shootings had taken place within the month.

“We just ask you do your job,” Yang said. ”Chaperon and patrol and stop and ask questions to make our neighborhood more safe.”

Earlier in the day, Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall announced a new special investigations unit, which he described as an “Asian gang task force.” Hall also emphasized that while little is known about the shooters - and gang ties are under investigation - police do not believe any of the victims were involved with gang activity.

That sentiment was echoed throughout the day in Fresno by authorities and Hmong community leaders.

“I don’t see any gang affiliation to these folks,” The Fresno Center CEO Pao Yang said at a news conference earlier Monday.

He said two of the victims were well-known singers, including one who died at the hospital. They sang every year at Hmong New Year celebrations and gave special performances for mental health clients at The Fresno Center.

“Everybody is crying,” Paula Yang said. “Our whole city is here is crying for these families.”