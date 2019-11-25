Dramatic photos, video show Cave Fire burning in mountains above Santa Barbara

An intense wildfire erupted in the Santa Ynez Mountains above Santa Barbara on Monday, forcing emergency crews to battle the wind-bolstered blaze into the night.

The Cave Fire prompted evacuations of residents in the Painted Cave area as well as a hard closure of Highway 154 at Highways 192 and 246. As of 7:54 p.m. the blaze was an estimated 2,500 acres.

Here are some of the photos and videos of the dramatic blaze from Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason.

For live updates on the Cave Fire, check out our ongoing coverage here »» ‘Wind-driven’ fire forces Highway 154 closure, evacuations above Santa Barbara

#CaveFire- Burning in the Los Padres NF on E. Camino Cielo near Painted Cave. pic.twitter.com/gOr9uS0Swa — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 26, 2019

Firefighters at the Cave Fire backlit by flames. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire

As of 6:40 p.m. firefighters were still battling the blaze. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire

#CaveFire- Burning in the Los Padres NF on E. Camino Cielo near Painted Cave. SBC Dozer 1 building a line down hill from Camino Cielo. pic.twitter.com/1m3NQxcPTU — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 26, 2019

Highway 154 is closed at Painted Cave and Camino Cielo due to a wildfire in the Santa Ynez Mountains above Santa Barbara, Caltrans says. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire

#CaveFire- Burning in the Los Padres NF on E. Camino Cielo near Painted Cave. pic.twitter.com/Ar0uHEGF3c — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 26, 2019

Santa Barbara County Fire says firefighters are working on spot fires as of 7:30 p.m. after the fire crossed Highway 154 near the city limits of Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire

John Malone and miniature horse “Breeze” keep an eye on flames Monday off Via Chaparral near Santa Barbara after he evacuated from his home. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Flames on the west side of Highway 154 near San Antonio Creek Road. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Do you have photos or videos of the Cave Fire? Send them to Tribune reporter Kaytlyn Leslie at kleslie@thetribunenews.com.