Acreage jumps to 4,100 in wind-driven Cave Fire in mountains above Santa Barbara

The fast-moving Cave Fire, which broke out in the mountains above Santa Barbara on Monday afternoon, has burned 4,100 acres and is 0% contained, officials said Tuesday morning.

So far, no one has been injured and no homes have been damaged, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason tweeted.

One or two outbuildings have apparently been destroyed, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.

Some 600 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, supported by a large fleet of aircraft: 10 air tankers and 9 helicopters, Bertucelli said.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Several homes and other structures were threatened overnight by the flames, particularly in the Cieneguitas Road area, Eliason said.

“Down canyon winds are really pushing it now,” Bertucelli told Noozhawk on Monday night. “It’s a very dynamic situation.”

Highway 154, which closed Monday evening between Highway 246 and Highway 192/Foothill Road, remains closed until further notice, Caltrans said Tuesday morning, cautioning travelers to expect increased holiday traffic on Highway 101.

The blaze started at about 4:15 p.m. along East Camino Cielo Road near Painted Cave Road, on the ridgeline east of Highway 154.

Santa Barbara City College decided to close its campuses and cancel classes Tuesday and Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution.” Many Santa Barbara schools are already closed for the week of Thanksgiving, the Santa Barbara County Office of Education said.

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for areas north of Cathedral Oaks Road between Fairview Avenue in Goleta and Highway 154, and the areas north of Highway 192/Foothill Road between Highway 154 and North Ontare Road in Santa Barbara.

Evacuation warnings were issued for the area between North Ontare Road and Gibraltar Road, north of Highway 192/Foothill Road, as well as the area between Highway 154 and El Sueno Road, between Cathedral Oaks and Calle Real.

About 2,700 parcels and nearly 6,400 people were affected by the evacuation orders, according to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management interactive map has updated evacuation information.

Flames were burning on both sides of Highway 154, including the area near San Antonio Creek Road and Via Chaparral, and the upper Maria Ygnacio Creek drainage to the west.

Night-flying copters also were brought in from Los Angeles County, Ventura County and the U.S. Forest Service, and more air support was expected in the daylight Tuesday.

An evacuation shelter was opened at the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave., and evacuated residents could take small animals to the Goleta animal shelter at 5473 Overpass Road, county spokeswoman Gina DePinto said.

Large animals, including horses, can be taken to the Earl Warren Showgrounds at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.