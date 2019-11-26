State corrections officer charged with 1990s molestations

This photo released by the Tulare Police Department shows Steven Arey. Authorities in central California have arrested Arey, a state correctional officer they say molested several children while serving as a youth pastor in the mid- to late 1990s. Also charged is Kevin Sandoval, a retired correctional officer. Authorities say both men were affiliated with Valley Bible Church in nearby Visalia in the 1990s. (Tulare Police Department via AP)

Authorities in central California have arrested a state correctional officer they say molested several children while serving as a youth pastor in the mid- to late 1990s.

Tulare police say 48-year-old Steven Arey was arrested last week and charged with multiple counts of molestation. Arey works in Los Angeles County.

Also charged is a retired correctional officer, 56-year-old Kevin Sandoval.

Authorities say both men were affiliated with Valley Bible Church in nearby Visalia in the 1990s.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Authorities say the investigation began after an alleged victim reported being molested by Arey at the age of 8 or 9.

It’s unclear whether Arey has an attorney. Sandoval hasn’t been provided with a public defender.