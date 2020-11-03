Devin Nunes and Phil Arballo neck and neck in early returns for California district

Republican Congressman Devin Nunes and Democratic challenger Phil Arballo. Fresno

Election officials have not declared a winner in the congressional race between Republican Rep. Devin Nunes and Democrat Phil Arballo on Election Night.

Early returns showed a thin margin between the two candidates, with Arballo holding a slight lead as of 9 p.m. He had 50.5% of the recorded votes.

Nunes, R-Tulare, has served in Congress since 2003 and consistently won reelection by margins greater than 30% until 2018, when his national reputation as an ally to President Donald Trump propelled a well-funded challenge by Democrat Andrew Janz. Nunes won the race by five percentage points.

After that comparatively close race, the Democratic Party announced Nunes was one of its top targets.

Democrat Arballo raised $4.5 million for the race and did not receive much financial support from his party. Nunes, meanwhile, pulled in $23.7 million for his reelection.

It’s not as surprise that the race does not have an immediate winner. The majority of votes in California this year are expected to come from mail-in ballots, and officials have 17 days after Election Day to continue counting ballots, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Many races in California, except a few solidly blue Democrat seats, have not been officially called yet.

Here are the results for other congressional races in California’s San Joaquin Valley.

21st Congressional District

Former Republican Rep. David Valadao, of Hanford, is challenging Rep. TJ Cox, D-Fresno, to take back his old seat. The results of this election have not been called yet. The last race between the same two candidates in 2018 was decided by 862 votes, so it could be days or weeks before election officials have results in that race.

Results aren’t officially due until 30 days after Election Day in California.

4th Congressional District

Election officials have not declared a winner in the race between Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, and Democrat Brynne Kennedy. McClintock’s race was consistently rated “likely Republican” by nonpartisan race watchers.

16th Congressional District

Election officials have not declared a winner in the race between Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, and Republican challenger Kevin Cookingham. Race watchers did not expect Costa to have a problem with re-election this year, rating his race “solid Democrat.”