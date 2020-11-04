Rep. Josh Harder wins reelection in California district, defeating GOP challenger

Congressman Josh Harder, and his wife, Pam, talk to the media in downtown Modesto after the first set of results were released in Stanislaus County, California, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, has won re-election to his congressional seat, solidifying Democrat control over one of California’s battleground districts for another two years.

Harder was declared the victor by race by The Associated Press early Wednesday morning. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Harder was up nearly 20 percentage points over Republican challenger Ted Howze.

The district, originally expected to be one of the top congressional fights for California Democrats and Republicans in 2020. The Republican Party pulled support from the race in May, when offensive social media posts related to race and immigrants surfaced from Howze’s accounts.

Howze deleted the posts after reporters brought them to light and denied he wrote them, but refused to name who else would have written them.

(See updated Stanislaus County results of all races)

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That left Howze to fund his own campaign. And while he raised nearly $1.5 million, more than half of that money was in loans he gave to his own campaign. The campaign is now underwater, with about $62,000 in cash on hand and $295,000 in debt as of mid-October, according to the latest Federal Election Commission reports.

Harder, meanwhile, raised $7 million as of mid-October and still had nearly $4 million in cash on hand and no debts, according to FEC reports.

“Folks in the Central Valley first elected Josh Harder because they wanted a representative who would put their community first and deliver results,” said Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Cheri Bustos. “That is exactly what Josh Harder has done in his first term in Congress and the reason why the communities he represents re-elected him.”

The district remains one of the few remaining in California that both parties view as competitive. Harder won the district from former Republican Rep. Jeff Denham in 2018, the year when a blue wave flipped seven Republican congressional seats in California to Democratic control. Earlier this year, Republicans took one of those seats back in a special election.

Among those seven districts, only Harder and Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, have been declared the winner in their races by AP. The other five are still up in the air.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER