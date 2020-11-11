Snow in Yosemite: See photos and video of the park’s early winter wonderland

The first snow of the season has fallen in Yosemite National Park, creating a winterlike landscape that’s still accessible.

Veterans Day is the last of five annual free-entrance days at national parks. The basic entrance fee is $35 per vehicle. That buys a seven-day pass. The park sells entrance permits online but unlike summertime, advance reservations to enter Yosemite are not required. (If you plan to pay at the entrance, know this: Rangers only take credit cards.)

Temperatures in the Sierra Nevada are not expected to rise above the 50s this week with overnight lows in the 20s.

Skies are predicted to be partly sunny Wednesday before a new storm brings slight chances of rain Thursday and Saturday, with a chance of snow Thursday night into Friday, the National Weather Service said Tuesday evening.

Road closures

Wawona Road remains subject to four-hour weekday closures, according to park officials, so Highway 49 and Highway 140 are the best routes into the park.

Tioga Road (Highway 120) and Glacier Point Road in Yosemite National Park closed last week for the winter storm. Both roads remained closed Tuesday evening and were to be re-evaluated for reopening.

Staying overnight

Because of coronavirus restrictions, the Ahwahnee Hotel and the Yosemite Valley Lodge are the only currently open lodging options, the park says. Campers have one choice, Upper Pines Campground. Reservations are required.

Webcams, photo gallery

See current conditions on any of seven National Park webcams.

Or enjoy the photo gallery below, made by The Bee’s Eric Paul Zamora on a visit Monday.