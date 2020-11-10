Sacramento Bee Logo
California driver gets 16 years for killing bicyclist

The Associated Press

POMONA, Calif.

A Southern California woman who intentionally ran over and killed a bicyclist and tried to run down two others was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in state prison, authorities said.

Sandra Marie Wicksted, 63, of Claremont, was sentenced immediately after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in a statement.

Wicksted's 1996 Mercury Tracer struck and killed Leslie Pray, 54, of Claremont in the town east of Los Angeles on Nov. 3, 2018.

Prosecutors said the driver intentionally struck Pray, who was in a bike lane.

Authorities haven't provided a motive for the attack. Wicksted had been found mentally competent to stand trial.

