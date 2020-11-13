Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

California

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits remote corner of Nevada

The Associated Press

MINA, Nev.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck a remote corner of Nevada early Friday, shaking the desert and a nearby town, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 1:13 a.m. and was centered about 21 miles (34 kilometers) southeast of Mina, a town of about 155, at a depth of 3.73 miles (6 kilometers), the USGS said.

People reported feeling it across desert communities in western Nevada and in California's Sierra mountains, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service