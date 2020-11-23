Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

California

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Los Angeles rollover crash

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Two people were killed and three others were critically injured when a vehicle rolled over on a freeway in South Los Angeles early Monday, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:17 a.m. on southbound Interstate 110 near the interchange with Interstate 105.

All five people in the vehicle were adults, according to Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The two who died were trapped in the wreckage.

The circumstances of the crash were not known, Prange said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

California

3 found dead in Los Angeles house, drugs suspected

November 23, 2020 7:44 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service