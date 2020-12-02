Fresno man charged with murder in Arroyo Grande woman’s death; weapon identified

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors on Wednesday filed a murder charge against a Fresno man for what investigators considered Friday as the “suspicious death” of a woman in rural Arroyo Grande.

Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles was arrested at a traffic stop Friday night and held over the weekend at the County Jail on suspicion of murder and other charges for the death of 77-year-old Jeanine Vore.

On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed a single charge of murder, a charge that carries a sentencing enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon, a belt.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Eliaz Mendibles, 18, faces 25 years to life in state prison.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Wednesday.

Arroyo Grande woman found dead during welfare check

Authorities have not released many details about the alleged murder, but the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday night that it was investigating “a suspicious death” in the 2000 block of Chamisal Lane in rural Arroyo Grande.

At about 5 p.m., the agency received reports of a possible trespassing incident on Chamisal Lane, and during a welfare check on a home near the reported incident, deputies discovered a deceased adult female inside the home, according to the release.

The woman was identified as Vore, but officials have not released the suspected cause of her death.

Jeanine Vore cared for horses, mules and other animals at her home in Arroyo Grande, according to her neighbor, Tom Merrin. Vore was found dead on Nov. 27, 2020, and a Fresno man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Just before 10 p.m. a “be on the lookout” (BOL) bulletin was issued for the suspect who witnesses said fled the scene in a vehicle.

Eliaz Mendibles was apprehended shortly thereafter when sheriff’s deputies saw his vehicle traveling through Arroyo Grande and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Highway 101 near Fourth Street in Pismo Beach, the agency said.

The Sheriff’s Office said at the time that no other suspects appeared to be involved, but they’re asking anyone who was in the area of Chamisal Lane on the evening of Nov. 27 who believes they saw Mendibles to contact Sheriff’s detectives at 805-781-4550.

On Sunday, a 27-year neighbor of Vore’s told The Tribune she was “the salt of the earth” and said she “cared for animals and cared for people.”

“She would do anything to help someone out,” Merrin said. “It probably cost her her life.”

On Facebook, Robert W. Bell wrote that Vore loved the ranch life and her herd of animals.

“That’s what got her up and working every day,” he said.