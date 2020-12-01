Shooting at Pasadena park leaves 2 dead, one hospitalized

A shooting at a Pasadena park on Tuesday killed two men and left a third hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The attack took place shortly before 3 p.m. at Villa Parke near a soccer field, police said.

The victims were at a park bench when they were attacked by someone who then fled in a car that may have been a dark-colored sedan, police said in a statement.

One man was found dead at the scene and another died at a hospital, where a third was in critical condition, police said.

Other details weren't immediately available.

Investigators were searching for witnesses and video that could help track down a suspect, police said.