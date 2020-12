California congressman loses bid to lead House Agriculture Committee

California Rep. Jim Costa lost the vote for chair of the House Agriculture Committee to Georgia Rep. David Scott.

Costa, D-Fresno, threw his hat in the ring to run for the position after the current chair, Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minnesota, was ousted in his 2020 election, meaning he will not serve in the next Congress. Costa was then second in seniority to Scott.

Scott also decided to run for the chairmanship and was both recommended by the House Steering Committee and elected by a vote by House Democrats on Thursday.

“I’d like to congratulate Chairman Scott on this historic achievement as the first African American to chair the House Agriculture Committee,” Costa said. “In order to address the issues facing American agriculture, I’m committed to working with him. His 18 years of experience on the committee undoubtedly will benefit our efforts to provide solutions to the challenges ahead during this pandemic.”

The House Agriculture Committee has huge influence over federal policies affecting farmers and food supply in the U.S., and California agriculture groups pushed for Costa to get the seat.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But it was an uphill battle from the start for Costa in a body that favors seniority to pick chair positions. Scott was next in line for the position as the most-senior Democrat on the committee, having served on it since 2003. Costa’s first term started in 2005.

Costa is a third-generation almond farmer in California’s Central Valley. His district includes both urban and rural areas in Fresno, Madera and Merced counties where key products include fruits, nuts and milk.

Both Costa and Scott are Blue Dog Democrats, a moderate group of Democrats focused on fiscal responsibility.