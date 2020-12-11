COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 Fresno nursing homes add nearly 300 cases as Valley totals grow

Two Fresno nursing homes are experiencing large coronavirus outbreaks, recently adding nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases between them as the virus continues to spread in skilled nursing facilities across the central San Joaquin Valley.

Pacific Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in southeast Fresno added 101 new patient COVID-19 cases (142 total) and 69 new health care worker cases (114 total) since The Bee’s last nursing home report late last month.

The state continues to report less than 11 patient deaths there. The California Department of Public Health doesn’t share exact numbers below 11.

Oakwood Gardens Care Center in central Fresno went from less than 11 patient cases to 74 in a little over two weeks. Health care workers there with the virus increased by 54 (67 total). The facility also reported COVID-19 deaths for the first time during that period.

“Eight other residents passed away,” said Leslie Cotham, administrator of Oakwood Gardens. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to their loved ones.”

Coronavirus widespread in Valley skilled nursing facilities

Nursing homes in the region with the most active coronavirus patient cases as of Thursday night included Oakwood Gardens (44 now positive) and Merritt Manor Convalescent Hospital in Tulare (46 now positive), according to state data. Both are on the top 10 list now for most active cases at a skilled nursing facility in California.

Pacific Gardens reported over 100 patients still positive Thursday on its website, although state data showed just 16 “today positive cases” there of 142 total.

The Valley has had some of the largest nursing home outbreaks in California since earlier this year.

COVID-19 has been incredibly widespread in skilled nursing facilities. All in the Valley have reported coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

A list of COVID-19 cases at skilled nursing facilities in California that is updated daily by the state shows COVID-19 sharply increasing in these facilities, far surpassing summer highs and rising in hand with increased community spread of the virus. The list doesn’t include other residential senior homes.

There were new coronavirus cases over the past couple weeks at all but 11 of 68 skilled nursing facilities from Merced to Kings counties. At least 10 facilities in this region had new coronavirus deaths during that time, including at least one health care worker death at Horizon Health and Subacute Center in northeast Fresno.

Manning Gardens Care Center south of Fresno reported its first patient cases and deaths (34 total positive residents and less than 11 deaths) and increased worker infections (29 from less than 11).

Other more rural homes with increases: Oakhurst Healthcare Center in Oakhurst (48 total patients with coronavirus, 27 workers, and less than 11 patient deaths), Kings Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hanford (25 total patients and 24 workers) and Dycora Transitional Health - Clovis (19 total patients, 16 workers, and less than 11 patient deaths).

The state notes that its sharing coronavirus cases with the public does not imply wrongdoing by a facility.

What’s being done to protect nursing home patients?

The California Department of Public Health has issued more than 55 “all facility letters” this year with requirements and guidance related to COVID-19.

One of those letters, in September, offered more detailed information about coronavirus testing for skilled nursing facilities.

Baseline testing of all residents and workers was required by June 30. Testing new residents prior to admission is another directive.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health didn’t respond to a request to comment for this story, but has previously talked generally about working with nursing homes to help.

An Oakwood Gardens spokesperson said that facility has conducted hundreds of coronavirus tests, and that it started testing all residents and staff members weekly several weeks ago, in addition to a baseline test in early June.

The facility has 61 residents now, with 43 staff members working as of Wednesday. The facility reported more than 100 staff members worked there over the past four weeks.

“They are true heroes in the battle against this cunning virus,” administrator Cotham said, “and continue to demonstrate their commitment to the well-being of everyone in our facility.”

Cotham said four health care workers who tested positive for COVID-19 were still working exclusively in an isolated COVID-19 unit of Oakwood Gardens where 42 residents with coronavirus were being treated Thursday, “as permitted by County Health & Human Services.” Another 44 workers were self-isolating after recently testing positive.

Five Oakwood Gardens residents were sent to area hospitals for treatment, Cotham said. Dwindling intensive care unit beds in the region are a growing concern, and are among the reasons the state recently implemented another stay-home order for the Valley.

Cotham said COVID-19 testing in her facility has been done in close coordination with the county health department. She said 38 Oakwood Gardens patients and workers who previously tested positive have recovered.

Like many nursing homes, the facility has also implemented a number of other measures to protect patients and staff from COVID-19. Pacific Gardens lists a number of similar protective practices on its website.

Pacific Gardens also shares its current coronavirus cases online “because we believe it is important to everyone’s health and well-being to keep our residents, families, staff and the public fully informed.”