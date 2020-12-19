Man, woman arrested after car crashes and injures 5 children

A man who police said brandished a gun from a van in southern California and a woman who then crashed the car with five children inside, injuring them, have been arrested.

A person on Friday night reported that a man in La Mesa, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) outside of San Diego, had a gun inside a moving vehicle.

An officer later tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over, police said. Shortly thereafter, the car crashed, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

The officer pursuing the suspect found five children inside without car seats. Police said the children suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for further tests.

The driver was a woman, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and felony child endangerment.

The man who was reportedly brandishing a gun had fled from the van at some point, but a suspect was later arrested.

The police have yet to identify either suspect.