Celebrity shoutouts help Turlock florist spread holiday joy to local nursing homes

Heidi Sisco hoped to get 30 to 40 donations to send some holiday joy to residents of Turlock nursing homes. With some unexpected celebrity assistance, she’s delivering 500 poinsettias.

Sisco, a florist and Turlock native, said giving poinsettias to some reminds them “they are being thought of.”

With the coronavirus pandemic hitting nursing homes hard and leaving the residents confined to their rooms, Sisco created “Poinsettia Grams” on Dec. 17 on her website for people to donate $20 to deliver poinsettias to elderly people in the area.

“My dream, with your help, is to bring a little joy to these folks by sending Poinsettia Grams,” Sisco wrote. “Most importantly, we can remind as many individuals as possible they are NOT forgotten and they are LOVED.”

Sisco had 26 donations in the first couple of days. She was going to make goal.

But then something happened.

Six-time Grammy Award winning singer Kacey Musgraves and “Schitt’s Creek” actor Dan Levy shared the idea on their social media accounts, bringing in orders for 500 poinsettias in a day.

Musgraves saw Sisco’ idea on social media and tweeted about it (Levy retweeted her) on Monday with the caption: “Y’ALL. for $20 you can anonymously send an elderly person a poinsettia for Christmas. This woman will deliver them for you. I just did some.”

Y’ALL. for $20 you can anonymously send an elderly person a poinsettia for Christmas. This woman will deliver them for you. I just did some. https://t.co/hWFFr1NEmt pic.twitter.com/TwqixCUryR — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) December 22, 2020

Sisco said a friend sent her a message on Instagram saying Musgraves tweeted about it, and she checked her email.

“They (orders) started flowing in and I was getting 10 orders a minute,” she said. “I wasn’t sure how many poinsettias I was going to get so I capped it at 500.”

It was the perfect timing by Musgraves to tweet it as Monday was Sisco’s last day to get orders, she said.

Sisco said she bought the poinsettias from the Chak Nursery at the San Francisco Flower Market.

On Wednesday, Sisco started delivering the plants.

“(Poinsettias) just feel like Christmas,” she said. “They are fun and they are beautiful.”