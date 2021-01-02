Nine people killed in fiery crash in Fresno County. Here’s what investigators know

Nine people were killed Friday in a fiery head-on collision on Highway 33 in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 28-year-old man was traveling southbound on Highway 33 south of Sutter Avenue in a 2013 Dodge at the same time a 2007 Ford was headed northbound carrying eight people about 8 p.m., according to CHP. The vehicle models were not available.

The Avenal man in the Dodge allowed his car to travel onto the dirt on the side of the road for an unknown reason, CHP said, before over-correcting and traveling into the southbound lane.

The vehicles collided head-on on the highway west of Avenal before the Ford burst into flames and came to rest off the highway, CHP said. The Dodge came to rest straddling both lanes.

The Ford was engulfed with flames when emergency crews arrived, CHP said. The vehicle only had five restraints for the eight passengers.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, CHP said. No names have been released.

Deadly holiday weekend on Fresno County roads

The New Year’s weekend has already been deadly. A 30-year-old man was killed in a suspected drunken-driving crash on Highway 168 in Fresno during the early hours of Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was the passenger in a car that overturned multiple times on the highway near the Shields off-ramp. The driver, 31-year-old Joey Barron, was suspected of drunken driving and arrested, according to CHP.

Two others died in wrecks on Friday, New Year’s Day.

A driver died about 1 a.m. at West Shaw and North Del Mar avenues when his 2006 Ford Mustang slammed into a curb, became airborne, and hit a brick wall and tree, officers said. The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 37-year-old passenger was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries, according to police. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

About the same time, a 41-year-old Madera woman was killed in Madera County when the Dodge Ram she was riding in overturned on private property near Road 145 and Road 206, CHP said.

Ashton Wilfong, 28, of Friant was driving the truck when she rolled it and the victim was partially ejected, according to CHP. Officers said Wilfong was under the influence and was arrested.