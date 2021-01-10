California

Hunt on for six inmates who escaped from Merced County Jail

Escaped Merced County inmates, clockwise from left to right, Jorge Barron, Gabriel Francis Coronado, Angel Nunez Rodriguez Jr, Manuel Allen Leon, Edgar Eduardo Ventura Jr. and Fabian Cruz Roman are shown. Courtesy of Merced County Sheriff's Office
Authorities are hunting for six inmates who were discovered missing from their Merced County Jail cell shortly before midnight Saturday.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday that a preliminary investigation has determined the men were able to gain access to the roof of the jail and use a homemade rope to scale the down the side of the building.

The Sheriff’s Office has formed a task force to track down the fugitives, who it warns should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those sought are:

Anyone with information or anyone who sees any of these individuals is asked not to approach them and to immediately call 911.

Profile Image of Deke Farrow
Deke Farrow
Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.
