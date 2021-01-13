California

Vice President Mike Pence coming to Naval Air Station Lemoore

Vice President Mike Pence will be at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Saturday to deliver remarks to sailors about the “Trump Administration’s historic foreign policy achievements,” the vice president’s office announced Wednesday.

Pence will be accompanied by Second Lady Karen Pence.

On Sunday, they will travel to Fort Drum, New York, to speak with the 10th Mountain Division soldiers, many of whom recently returned from Afghanistan, Pence’s office said. They will return to Washington, D.C., later that night.

It will be Pence’s second visit to Lemoore as vice president.

His stop on July 10, 2019, included a private luncheon fundraiser at Harris Ranch and a visit to a Lemoore farm to hail a U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Pence’s coming trip was announced the same day the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump a second time, for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Carmen George
Carmen George
Carmen George is a features and news reporter for The Fresno Bee. Her stories have been recognized with Best of the West, George F. Gruner, and McClatchy President’s awards, and 11 first or second place awards from the California News Publishers Association. She has a passion for sharing people’s stories to highlight issues and promote greater understanding. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service