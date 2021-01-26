Highway 1 is closing in Big Sur ahead of heavy rains. Here’s when and where

Vehicles drive around a corner on Highway 1 in 2018 near the newly opened section across the Mud Creek Slide. Caltrans is closing a section of the highway in advance of heavy rains and strong winds. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

In preparation for the season’s first big storm, Caltrans is closing about 45 miles of Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn.

The closure starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

An atmospheric river is predicted to bring vast swaths of subtropical moisture to the Central Coast on Wednesday into Thursday, hammering the area with 7 or more inches of rain and winds of up to 70 mph. That will likely result in major damage including downed trees, power outages, sliding hillsides and possible flooding.

The predicted heavy rains could also result in mudslides along the steep, fragile coastline between Ragged Point and Big Sur.

According to Caltrans, the Highway 1 closure is expected to remain in effect until Thursday. “Assessments will take place, during daylight hours and when safe to do so, prior to reopening of the highway,” the agency said.

News of the closure comes after Caltans announced in December 2020 that it wouldn’t be closing the slide-prone highway in advance of winter storms. Caltrans preemptively closed sections of that roadway several times in 2019 to protect the public.

Evacuation warnings have been issued by Monterey County for areas downslope of the burn scar from the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, where the storm “brings an increased likelihood of debris flows,” the release warned.

Caltrans and local agencies are working to minimize travel into Big Sur to give residents and businesses the opportunity to evacuate as safely as possible.

Motorists traveling in the area will be notified at both ends of the blockade, and message and directional signs, barricades and cones will emphasize the closure.

The Highway 1 closure was requested by the CHP, and supports the evacuation warning.

For traffic updates for the two counties, call Caltrans at 805-549-3318 or go to dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.