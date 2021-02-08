Fourth of six inmates who escaped from Merced County Jail arrested near Livingston

The Merced County SheriffÕs Office announced Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, was arrested Saturday in Merced County. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Authorities have arrested the fourth of six men who escaped last month from the Merced County Main Jail.

Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, of Atwater, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Saturday south of Livingston, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office STAR Team deputies were patrolling the area of Westside Boulevard and Robin Avenue after complaints of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Deputies located the vehicle and recognized one of the passengers as Coronado.

He was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in criminal street gang, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, being a felon in possession of a firearm and violation of probation.

On Jan. 10 the six inmates, including Coronado, escaped from the jail by using a makeshift rope to climb down the side of the building after they had gained access to the roof, deputies said.

Three of the six escapees were captured Jan. 12. Edgar Ventura, 22, of Portland, Oregon was arrested without incident in Firebaugh.

Escapees Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 21, of Planada and Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, of Los Banos, were captured in the San Diego area at the southern border while attempting to cross into Mexico, according to authorities.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said the remaining suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach them, and anyone with information should call 911.

Two inmates still wanted

Jorge Barron, 20 of Atwater. He is 5-feet-5, 140 with black hair, brown eyes. According to Merced County Superior Court records, in August of 2017, Barron was indicted on felony charges including shooting at an inhabited dwelling or motor vehicle, personal discharge of a firearm, conspiracy and gang enhancements.

Manuel Allen Leon, 21, of Vallejo. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evading peace officer/reckless driving, participation in criminal street gang and carrying a loaded firearm.