Body found by hikers identified as man who went missing in 2018 Mariposa County flood

Water floods Mormon Bar Crossing in Mariposa, Calif., on Thursday, March 22, 2018. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Human remains found by hikers in January have been identified as a Don Pedro man missing since 2018, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

A body found in the mud by hikers in the area of Piney Creek on Jan. 31, has been identified as 67-year-old John Honesto of Don Pedro, according to a Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities said dental records were used to identify Honesto after his remains were recovered by deputies and taken to the Coroner’s Office.

Honesto was reported missing during floods in March of 2018, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was lasty seen on March 22 that year, leaving the Coulterville area to return to his home in the Lake Don Pedro area.

Authorities said his normal route home would take him down Highway 132 where a large highway washout occurred during the storm.

Through a 2018 investigation, authorities said it appears Honesto crossed the flooded or washed out section of Highway 132 at the Piney Creek culvert.

Sheriff deputies searching for Honesto located his destroyed vehicle more than a mile downstream from the washout on March 23, 2018.

Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office search teams, with the support of surrounding city and state agencies, had continued the search for Honesto.

Authorities said Honesto’s remains have been returned to his family.