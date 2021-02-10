Fresno man in ‘trouple’ sex case with 12-year-old made porn and had guns, deputies say

Charges were added Wednesday against two Fresno residents at the center of an ongoing sex abuse case involving a 12-year-old girl.

Brent Cox, who was arrested last week on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor and intimidating or dissuading a victim, now faces charges of possessing and manufacturing child pornography, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

“These things are horrific,” Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Pursell saod of the child pornography found during the investigation. “This content is absolutely terrible.

“We have tens of thousands of images and videos to go through and review. And once we reach a certain threshold, that will increase the charges and (increase) Mr. Cox’s bail.”

In addition, deputies said, Cox was found to be in possession of two firearms and ammunition despite being prohibited from having any as an ex felon.

Cox’s wife, meanwhile, was rearrested Wednesday and booked into Fresno County Jail for aiding and abetting a known felon, and conspiracy to help a prohibited person possess firearms and ammunition, deputies said.

She and Cox’s live-in girlfriend initially were arrested Feb. 4 on felony charges of conspiracy of ongoing sexual abuse of a child.

Both women are not being identified by The Fresno Bee to protect the identity of the victim. All three adults were involved in a trouple, according to deputies, which is also known as a three-way relationship.

Cox’s girlfriend is the mother of the victim, according to deputies. She remains in jail and also faces an oral copulation charge.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cox had been manipulating the 12-year-old and grooming her to take advantage of her sexually.

Detectives also found evidence that confirmed multiple sexual acts involving the girl took place over the course of several months, and that both Cox’s wife and his girlfriend were complicit in acts between Cox and the girl.

“We do not believe we have any additional victims at this time,” Pursell said. “But we definitely do have the manufacturing charges of child pornography against Mr. Cox.

“We’re looking at all the subjects involved into the manufacturing. We haven’t charge them, but we are looking into that.”

Deputies served a search warrant at the suspects’ home Feb. 4 and uncovered new evidence being stored at a different location.

At the new location, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies found guns and electronic devices with child pornography on it.

Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted forensic tests on the electronics, which revealed the manufacturing of child pornography.

“They are combing through all of the digital evidence that we have,” Pursell said.

The victim, who was living in the household part time, was removed early on in the investigation, and deputies say she is in a safe place.

Anyone with more information on Cox or the other suspects are asked to contact Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, or valleycrimestoppers.org.