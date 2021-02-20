California

Firefighter and paramedic shot in drive-by during call

The Associated Press

ANTIOCH, Calif.

A drive-by shooting wounded a firefighter and a paramedic who were responding to a call late Saturday in the Bay Area.

The firefighter and paramedic were on scene in Antioch when the shooting happened, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said on Twitter. The pair were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and were said to be stable.

The firefighter was shot in the foot and the medic was shot in the leg, Con Fire Capt. Joe Ottolini told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The paramedic is an employee with American Medical Response ambulance Alliance, the fire protection district said.

Antioch police were investigating the shooting.

  Comments  

Celebrities

Bankruptcy judge refuses to halt Weinstein Co. plan

February 20, 2021 3:35 PM

Business & Real Estate

San Francisco Bay Area redwood forest preserved in $25M deal

February 20, 2021 11:52 AM

News

Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service