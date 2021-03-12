Man charged with sexual assault in Yosemite National Park

A five-count indictment was unsealed on Thursday charging a man of sexual assault in Yosemite National Park.

Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced that 30-year-old Charles Porter, formerly of Chino Hills, is facing five charges of sexual assault.

The charges listed were assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse, assault with the intent to commit abusive sexual contact, attempted aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact and assault by striking, beating or wounding,

According to court documents, last year in Yosemite on April 14, Porter allegedly assaulted the victim while making non-consensual sexual contact with the victim and attempting to sexually assault them.

If convicted, Porter faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.