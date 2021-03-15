‘One giant leap if you’re a raisin.’ Bill Maher skewers California high-speed rail plan

Add Bill Maher’s name to the growing list of critics of California’s high-speed rail plans.

The host of the political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO took a jab at California’s struggles to complete its bullet train project during the latest episode.

“We’re 6 billion (dollars) in the hole just trying to complete the tracks connecting the vital hubs of Bakersfield and Merced,” Maher said in a sarcastic tone during the show that aired Friday. “One small step for nobody. One giant leap if you’re a raisin.”

The massive project originally was supposed to provide a high-speed rail system connecting Los Angeles to San Francisco, and cost approximately $33 billion with service to start by 2020.

Those original estimates were from 2008.

Today, plans for the high-speed rail have been reduced significantly from a geographic standpoint — limited to the San Joaquin Valley while covering 171 miles of track to connect Bakersfield to Merced.

And yet, the cost to complete the project has soared to $100 billion with no established time for service to begin.

“In China alone, they have 40,000 kilometers of high-speed rail,” Maher said. “In America, they have none.

“Our fastest train is the tram that goes around the zoo. California wanted to build high-speed rail, connecting the entire state. But alas, could not.”

Maher, who has criticized both Democrats and Republicans on his show, has described himself as a Libertarian.

His self-titled show has aired since 2003.