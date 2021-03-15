2nd man charged in fatal robbery of Oakland resident, 75

A second man has been charged in the death of a 75-year-old man who was knocked to the ground during a strong-arm robbery in Oakland, authorities announced Monday.

Elbert Britton, 56, was arrested last Friday and charged Monday in Alameda County with murder with special circumstances and robbery.

Britton, who has four previous convictions for robbery and one for burglary, was found with items taken from the deadly robbery of Pak Ho last Tuesday, according to a police affidavit cited by the Bay Area News Group.

Britton allegedly was driving a car that pulled up as Ho was taking his morning walk not far from his Adams Point home.

A man got out and punched or shoved him before robbing him, authorities said.

Ho fell, struck the pavement and suffered brain damage. He died several days later at a hospital.

Teaunte Bailey, 26, of Oakland was arrested the same day as the attack after fleeing in a car, authorities said.

Bailey is charged with murder with special circumstances and robbery.

He also is charged with robbery and assault stemming from a Feb. 19 attack in Oakland during a break-in at a senior living apartment where a 72-year-old man was robbed of his phone and other items, authorities said.

Bailey has several convictions for assault, burglary and parole violations and at the time of the attack he was on probation following a conviction for another strong-arm robbery, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Britton or Bailey had attorneys who could speak for them.