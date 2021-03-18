Live updates: Coastal Commission official makes case to end off-roading at Oceano Dunes

California State Parks Director Armando Quintero speaks during the California Coastal Commission meeting Thursday.

Update 10:18 a.m.

California State Parks Director Armando Quintero began his presentation to make his case against the Coastal Commission’s staff recommendations to discontinue OHV use at Oceano Dunes just after 10 a.m.

“The core mission of State Parks is to make parks for everyone, including those who are low-income, those who are members of underrepresented minority groups, those who are differently abled,” Quintero said.

Discontinuing OHV use at Oceano Dunes would disrupt State Parks’ mission, Quintero said.

“The (Public Works Plan) has been designed to help us work together to balance protection of precious resources for future generations to incorporate best mitigation to benefit public health and to provide equal access for the current and future generations,” Quintero said. “We believe that OHV use as managed by State Parks ... is compatible with the Coastal Act and the (San Luis Obispo County) local development plan, and can continue with the proposed modifications in the draft.”

Update 10 a.m.

Coastal Commission Central Coast District Supervisor Kevin Kahn kicked off the meeting with a presentation on the staff recommendations for Oceano Dunes.

Kahn argued in his presentation to the commissioners that OHV use is unlawful because it is not an allowed activity in designated environmentally sensitive habitat areas, or ESHA, under the California Coastal Act.

Kahn outlined the two-part test that determines what activities are allowed under ESHA:

Is the use dependent on the habitat resource? Does the use avoid significant habitat value disruption?

OHV use within the Oceano Dunes fails both of these tests, Kahn said, because the use is not dependent on the dunes to function and it “significantly disrupts beach and dune habitat values.”

Later in his presentation, Kahn warned commissioners that they will “no doubt hear comments today suggesting that dust air quality and public health impacts are natural and not a result of vehicular recreation.”

He told commissioners that this notion is false: “Yes, it is a naturally windy environment, but the dust problems have conclusively been shown to be exacerbated as a direct result of vehicular recreational activity.”

Kahn noted that the OHV use at Oceano Dunes has contributed to environmental and tribal justice issues, and it is the commission’s duty to ensure underserved and minority communities are not subject to these injustices.

Addressing the legal concerns of discontinuing OHV use at the park, Kahn said that the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Act and the California Coastal Act are not at odds with each other.

The laws “promote providing public access and recreational opportunities, but not at all costs,” Kahn said. “The laws require such recreation to be undertaken in a manner that doesn’t lead to adverse impacts to natural resources, and both allow for that reduction or even cessation of recreational use, so as to meet applicable resource protection requirements.”

Kahn said the elimination of OHV use at Oceano Dunes would comply with the two laws.

The Public Works Plan released by State Parks in December that outlines the future of Oceano Dunes for the next 20 to 30 years was not adequate, Kahn added.

State Parks did not follow commission suggestions to consider phasing out OHV use over five years, discontinue nighttime OHV riding and discontinue vehicle crossing of Arroyo Grande Creek, Kahn said. The Public Works Plan also omitted a commission suggestion to implement a monitoring program of the park’s operations, said that there is no Coastal Commission authorization needed for State Parks operations like beach grading and fencing, and concluded that the Pier and Grand avenue entrances should be permanent, Kahn said.

In his conclusion, Kahn said “it’s time for the commission to use the discretion afforded to this body to make changes.”

“We see the potential for this park to become one of State Parks’ crown jewels, offering unique recreational experiences, particularly camping for families looking for lower costs recreational and outdoor opportunities on almost 5,000 acres of beaches dunes, creeks, wetlands and lakes,” Kahn said.

Kahn noted that “the evidence is pretty overwhelming” in support of discontinuing OHV use at Oceano Dunes.

Original story:

The California Coastal Commission met Thursday to discuss and hear public comments on California State Parks’ coastal development permit for Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area

The meeting started at 9 a.m., and is expected to last several hours.

The Oceano Dunes permit is up for evaluation, as it has been nearly every year.

This year, however, the commission may take steps to modify the permit to mandate that State Parks discontinue off-highway vehicle use on the environmentally sensitive dunescape by 2026, as suggested by Coastal Commission staff.

State Parks plans to refute that suggestion during the meeting, claiming that such a huge shift in park operations would cause economic disruption and go against the agency’s duty to provide accessible recreation opportunities for all.

The commission debated the same potential permit modification in 2019, but did not take any action. Instead, State Parks was asked to complete a Public Works Plan and subsequent Environmental Impact Review that would lay out the future of Oceano Dunes for the next 20 to 30 years.

State Parks released those documents in December, but Coastal Commission staff argued that the plan did not adequately consider the phasing out of OHVs by 2026 and therefore suggested the commission assert its authority to prohibit such use.

The meeting began with a Coastal Commission staff presentation expected to take about 30 minutes. Following that, State Parks will present for about 60 minutes, including time for rebuttal.

Then elected officials and tribal representatives will be allowed up to two minutes each to speak, followed by established organizations.

Individual members of the public will then be allowed to speak for up to one minute each.

In total, 182 speakers have signed up to present at Thursday’s meeting, according to Coastal Commission public information officer Noaki Schwartz.

Following public comment, State Parks may be able to speak again, followed by a Coastal Commission staff response to public testimony.

Then the Coastal Commissioners will deliberate.

You can watch the meeting live on Cal-Span.org.