Police shoot suspect at South Lake Tahoe who fired at them

South Lake Tahoe police arrested a California man they say was shot by police Friday after he fired at officers with an assault-style rifle when they responded to reports of an attempted break-in at a hotel-resort.

Joseph Hill of Orangevale was in stable condition at a local hospital where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, South Lake Tahoe Police said in a statement Friday afternoon.

He was arrested after a two-standoff that began when police responded at about 3 a.m. to a report of a man trying to break into a room at Three Peaks Resort, police said.

An unidentified officer had come under fire from an assault-style weapon before he returned fire and hit the suspect, police said.

No one else was hurt.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation under El Dorado County’s critical incident protocol, the statement said.

Hill hasn't formally been charged and it's unknown whether he has a lawyer who could speak for him.