Three killed in fiery, multi-car crash in Fresno after driver flees from authorities at 100 mph

Three people died from a fiery multi-car crash late Saturday night in east-central Fresno that started when a driver tried fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy, according to Fresno Police.

It happened around 11 p.m. near Cedar and McKinley avenues.

Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes said a black Chevy Camaro was traveling around 100 mph on McKinley Avenue when it collided with multiple cars while an attempt to flee from a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy.

At least seven vehicles were involved in the deadly crash and five ended up engulfed in flames.

Police identified Francisco Portillo, 20, of Fresno as the driver of the Camaro.

Reyes said a sheriff’s deputy noticed Portillo exited Highway 41 at a high rate of speed before fishtailing onto McKinley avenue.

The deputy turned on his vehicle’s siren and emergency light to issue a traffic stop for reckless driving when Portillo allegedly sped off with his girlfriend in the sports car.

Reyes said the deputy eventually backed off from the pursuit around the First and McKinley avenues intersection after Portillo ran a red light at a high-rated speed.

Two blocks later, police said the deputy witnessed Portillo initiate the multi-vehicle crash, which caused an explosion at the busy Fresno intersection.

It was not immediately known how the other vehicles ended up colliding with each other.

Video footage of the scene shows a group of emergency crew members working quickly to try to get people out of the burning vehicles while the fire exploded further.

Portillo and his girlfriend were taken to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where they were listed in critical but stable condition.

Reyes said Portillo is expected to face vehicle manslaughter charges, along with other charges. Police also are looking into whether drugs and alcohol were involved.

The three deceased victims, meanwhile, were all believed to be adults, Reyes said. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

At least one other person was taken to CRMC, where police said the injured victim also was in critical but stable condition.

Fresno PD’s collision reconstruction unit was examining the crash further.

The Cedar and McKinley intersection was expected to be shut down through Sunday morning.