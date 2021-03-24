Escaped Nevada inmate found at California home of dead man

An inmate who walked away from a Nevada detention camp was arrested at a Northern California home where another man was found dead, authorities said Wednesday.

Jonathan Collin Autry, 34, was taken into custody on suspicion of homicide Tuesday at an apartment in the Sacramento suburb of Antelope, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Autry had an attorney to speak for him.

On Sunday, Autry walked away from the Stewart Conservation Detention Camp in Carson City, Nevada, which houses up to 360 minimum custody and community trustee inmates.

Autry was serving two to five years for money fraud, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

On Tuesday, Sacramento County sheriff's deputies were called to the Antelope apartment to check on the welfare of a resident but couldn't get anyone to answer the door, authorities said.

“Persistent checking" revealed that a man that was unknown to the resident's family was inside, the Sheriff's Office said.

When deputies tried to detain him, Autry fought them, the Sheriff's Office said.

Once he was detained, deputies entered the apartment and found the resident dead inside, although the cause of his death wasn't immediately clear and has yet to be determined by the coroner's office, authorities said.

His name wasn't immediately released.