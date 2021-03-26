California inmate dies after recreation yard stabbing

A California prison inmate died Friday after being stabbed in a recreation yard, officials said.

William R. Dye, 52, was attacked by two inmates and injured with a homemade weapon at High Desert State Prison in Susanville, northeast of Sacramento, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Guards used pepper spray and gas to stop the attack. Despite life-saving measures, Dye was pronounced dead shortly before noon.

Dye arrived at the prison from Butte County in 2009 to serve nearly 49 1/2 years to life for attempted second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property, authorities said.

He received sentencing enhancements for having previous prison terms, committing the crimes while on bail and for firing a gun causing great bodily injury or death.

Two inmates are suspected of attacking Dye, authorities said.

Jason S. Peters, 28, is serving 16 years for second-degree robbery and other crimes out of San Bernardino County.

Stefan W. Tonkinson, 26, is serving 10 years for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and other crimes in Sacramento County.