French bulldog puppy found safe after LA robbery at gunpoint

A French bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint last week in Los Angeles was found safe and returned to its owners, authorities said.

Police said they are looking for two male suspects in the latest in a string of dog thefts in the Los Angeles area.

The 5-month-old puppy, named Seven, was found late Friday, days after his family offered $12,000 for his safe return.

The dog was nabbed outside a Target store in North Hollywood on March 20. The men followed the dog’s owner from the store and into the parking lot where one of the men pulled out a gun. The suspects ran away with the puppy.

Last month, two men shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and stole two of the singer’s three French bulldogs.

Fischer, who was shot in the chest, survived. The dogs were later turned into police but no arrests were made.

In another case involving the popular breed, two people were arrested earlier this month in connection with the theft of a French bulldog in Redondo Beach, the Los Angeles Times reported.

And last week, police sought the public’s help in finding a dog stolen from a residence in downtown Los Angeles.