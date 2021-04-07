California

Did you feel it? 3.7 earthquake hits parts of Fresno, Merced counties, USGS reports

An earthquake shook parts of western Fresno and Merced counties Wednesday afternoon.

The magnitude 3.7 earthquake shook parts of South Dos Palos, Mendota and Firebaugh around 1:18 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The epicenter was estimated to be about 1 to 15 miles southwest of South Dos Palos.

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Fresno County on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. U.S. Geological Survey

It is not known if there was any property damage.

On Monday, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit the Los Angeles area.



