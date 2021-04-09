Man drives car through doors of California adult store in nighttime heist

A man drove his car into the doors of Diamond Adult World in Grover Beach on April 2 and then stole $1,000 worth of retail items, police said.

The Grover Beach Police Department is searching for a man who committed a brazen burglary of Diamond Adult World on April 2.

Under the cover of night, the suspect drove his vehicle into the side doors of the store, located in the 900 block of Grand Avenue, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect then entered the store and made off with more than $1,000 in retail items, police said.

Police said the collision also caused more than $2,000 in damage.

Video footage from nearby cameras, including one that appears to be from a convenience store, shows the suspect wearing a black 805 hoodie, a white hat, gray shorts and white socks with sandals.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call 805-473-4570 or email crabena@gbpd.org.