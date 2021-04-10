Mom sought in deaths of her 3 children in Los Angeles area is arrested in Tulare County

A mother sought after her three children were found stabbed to death Saturday morning in the Los Angeles area was arrested in Tulare County, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Liliana Carrillo, 30, was taken into custody in the town of Ponderosa.

Officers earlier had responded to the 8000 block of Reseda Boulveard, in the San Fernando Valley city of Reseda, and once inside an apartment confirmed the three children — all appearing to be the under the age of 5 — had suffered stab wounds.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore exits an apartment complex as police investigate in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021. The mother of three children — all under the age of 5 — found slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning has been arrested, police said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Damian Dovarganes AP

A grandmother to the children reportedly made the initial discovery, according to the Los Angeles Times, based on the authorities’ account of the investigation.

She had returned home from work and found their bodies and the mother missing, according to the Associated Press, citing Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel.

“At this point, she is a suspect in this incident but that doesn’t exclude other people,” Jovel said.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene. The motive of the stabbing is not known. The Times reported the children were ages 3, 2 and 6 months.

Damian Dovarganes AP

Authorities had reported that Carrillo may have committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and was driving a stolen silver Toyota pickup, sending investigators north, before she was arrested in Tulare County.

It was not immediately known where the woman was heading or if she knew anyone in the central San Joaquin Valley.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 213-486-6890 or email rhdtipline@lapd.online.

“These are the moments we carry throughout our career,” Jovel was quoted by the Times. “It’s hard to process that as a police officer.”

The Los Angeles Times and Associated Press contributed to this story.