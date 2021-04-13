Missing hiker found safe in mountains near Los Angeles

A hiker missing near Southern California's Mount Waterman was found safe Tuesday, authorities said.

Rene Compean was airlifted to safety after being located near the Chilao campgrounds, ABC 7 reported.

Compean, of Palmdale, did not need to be hospitalized, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff's officials had asked hikers with experience in the San Gabriel Mountains to help locate the 45-year-old man, who was reported missing Monday.

Compean had sent a photo to a friend before becoming lost and search-and-rescue teams hoped avid hikers could identify the location.

The photo showed the hiker from the knees down, apparently on a precipice with a canyon below and slopes in the distance.

It wasn't immediately known where exactly the photo was taken or whether it helped lead to Compean's rescue.

His car was found near the Buckhorn Campground, roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.