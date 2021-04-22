Kids are back in school and daycare after coronavirus closures. Is it time for play dates?

A playground wall at Sanders Neighborhood Park is imprinted with historic dates including Modesto’s incorporation year and the opening of the park. jfarrow@modbee.com

In Stanislaus County, nearly all K through 12 students are able to attend some in-person school. After a year of remote learning and physical distancing from friends, the kids are excited to be with classmates.

Now kids and parents are asking, “Can they have play dates or hang out with friends?”

The pandemic, with fears of infection, school closures and physical distancing, has taken a major toll on mental health for children and teens, as well as adults.

Interacting with peers for kids of all ages is essential for healthy development, mastering social skills and mental well-being. As pediatricians say, “Play is serious work.”

However, even with kids returning to school and child care, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that kids minimize their contact with individuals outside of their household.

Choosing activities during COVID-19, like most things in life, requires careful weighing of risks and benefits. But, the more people kids are around and the longer they spend together, the higher their risk of getting COVID-19.

Questions to help decide if a play date is OK

1. Most importantly, does the child or anyone in their household have higher risk for severe COVID-19?

If the answer is “yes,” though not the same as in-person, virtual play dates can offer interactions with friends without the risk of infection. Parents magazine, as well as many other websites, offer some ideas for engaging, online activities for kids of all ages.

If the answer is “no,” that neither the child nor anyone in their household has underlying medical conditions, such as immunocompromise or diabetes. Then, the risk of meeting with peers still poses risk of COVID-19 that is likely similar to the community rate of circulating virus. If meeting with unvaccinated people, COVID-19 mitigation of physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand hygiene should be maintained, and gatherings should be small, according to the CDC.

Young children require adult supervision, and the adults should also adhere to precautions, which are less restrictive for vaccinated individuals.

Children can be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, though they generally have less severe illness than adults. However, even if they remain asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, kids can transmit the virus to others.

Anyone who is sick should stay home, other than seeking medical care.

If an in-person visit is considered essential, such as a pre-teen struggling with sadness, taking extra precautions, such as self-quarantine for at least 10 days and having viral testing before the meeting date, may help decrease the risk.

2. Are the kids able to maintain mitigation efforts of masking, hand hygiene and physical distancing?

If the children are too young or for any reason cannot maintain precautions, arranging an in-person play date poses risk of acquiring or spreading the coronavirus.

The CDC recommends children 2 and older wear a mask when in public or around people not from their household, especially when it is difficult to stay 6 feet apart. For in-person meetings, the agency states small gatherings are lower risk.

3. Can the kids meet outside?

Outside poses lower risk because viral particles can more easily dissipate into the air.

Outdoor activities are preferred by the American Academy of Pediatrics and CDC to help decrease the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. In addition, being outside encourages physical activity for all ages. Physically distanced activities, such as tossing a Frisbee, hiking and biking are good options, with friends or family members. Playing in parallel with at least 3 to 6 feet apart, such as sidewalk chalk art, scavenger hunts, gardening and art projects are safer options, including for younger children.

While outdoors, don’t forget sunscreen and keeping up with hydration, but no sharing drinks or food.

Stanislaus County is in the pandemic red tier, so some indoor activities are permissible. Pre-teens and teens may ask about participating in indoor activities such as going to the movies, shopping, eating together or visiting sports venues. For unvaccinated people, health experts caution against indoor activities, especially with large groups and for prolonged periods of time.

4. Are they old enough to be vaccinated?

The Pfizer BioNTech is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in individuals as young as 16. Fully vaccinated people gain some freedoms for activities, according to the CDC and can serve as a “carrot” to motivate teens to get immunized.

One survey showed that more than 75% of young people, 14 to 24, are willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Young adolescents 12 to 15, may soon be eligible for vaccinations, as Pfizer’s amendment to their emergency use authorization to use their COVID-19 vaccine in this age group was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on April 9. A CNN report said the amendment likely will not require review by the FDA advisory panel.

“While the FDA cannot predict how long our evaluation of the data and information will take, we will review the request as expeditiously as possible using our thorough and science-based approach,” Dr. Janet Woodcock, FDA acting commissioner, said on Twitter.

For youth struggling with the social isolation or mental health challenges, the vaccination can’t happen soon enough. For children and adolescent feeling lost, an in-person visit with a friend or a small group of friends may outweigh the risk of COVID-19, but maintaining mitigation efforts is critical to help reduce the threat of infection.

For any concerns about your child’s or teen’s mental health, help is available:

From the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/stress-coping/young-adults.html

From the AAP at https://www.healthychildren.org/English/health-issues/conditions/COVID-19/Pages/Signs-your-Teen-May-Need-More-Support.aspx. You can reach out to your child’s pediatrician or other health care provider.

From Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services at http://www.stancounty.com/bhrs/

From your child’s school - most districts have information posted on their website or call the main office.

Suicide lifeline is at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ or call 24/7 1-800-273-8255 or for text the cirisis textline, text 741741.

This story was produced with financial support from The Stanislaus County Office of Education and the Stanislaus Community Foundation, along with the GroundTruth Project’s Report for America initiative. The Modesto Bee maintains full editorial control of this work. To help fund The Bee’s children’s health and economic development reporters with Report for America, go to bitly.com/ModbeeRFA.