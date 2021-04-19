Highway 1 is reopening this week in Big Sur — 1 week ahead of schedule

A Highway 1 closure and turnaround at the north end of Pacific Valley will move north to Big Creek Vista Point at PM 27.3 on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The road is closed due to a mudslide at Rat Creek. Damage from the 2020 Dolan Fire can be seen at right. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Highway 1 will reopen near Big Sur a week ahead of schedule, following a months-long storm-related closure, Caltrans announced Monday.

The scenic stretch of highway between Cambria and Carmel will open noon on April 23, a week ahead of the agency’s most recent estimate and about two months ahead of the original target date.

Until then, about five miles of the road will remain closed to through traffic.

The earlier reopening gives area businesses a few weeks to gear up before Mother’s Day and more than a month to prepare for the Memorial Day weekend. Based on recent traveler traffic along the North Coast, that holiday promises to be a big one.

According to Caltrans, the earlier reopening is happening because of an increased pace of final roadway paving. In addition, favorable weather has helped crews speed repairs.

Highway 1 has been closed at Rat Creek, about 70 miles north of Cambria, since a late January storm dumped 17 inches of rain on the area, triggering a debris flow from the 2020 Dolan Fire burn scar.

Crews have worked on site since immediately after the Jan. 28 washout, working seven days a week during daylight hours, allowing Highway 1 to reopen at Rat Creek in only 86 days.

During the construction project, approximately 70,000 cubic yards of debris material was removed from the canyon while a repair design strategy was being evaluated, Caltrans said.

Once an enhanced fill strategy was identified in late February, the agency introduced 45,000 cubic yards of fill dirt, capable of being compacted to support the roadway above, into the canyon.

Caltrans said some construction tasks will continue over the next few months, including installation of permanent guardrail, replacing the K-rail now in place.

Crews will also work on construction of headwalls at the culvert inlets, final grading features and placement of erosion control measures on both sides of the roadway.

As crews complete the remaining construction work over the next few months, intermittent traffic control at this location may cause delays for motorists of up to 10 minutes. Message and directional signs will be in place to alert motorists when one way reversing traffic control is required.

The Caltrans release said, “One component yet to be started is a tunneling operation to install a steel pip culver that’s 10 feet in diameter and 1 inch thick, which will pass from the canyon, through the fill below the roadway, and outlet to the ocean.

This key piece of infrastructure will substantially improve water flow capacity during future storm events. It will be augmented by a 5-foot-diameter culvert and two 24-inch culverts that have already been installed closer to the grade of the highway.

The redundancy of the drainage infrastructure is designed to make the highway more resilient to extreme weather conditions, which will allow for safe travel, Caltrans said.

Notwithstanding the intermittent traffic control, the reopening will be “welcome news indeed for residents, recreationalists, business owners and those who move goods through this region,” Caltrans said in the release.