California
1 man killed, 2 others injured in off-highway vehicle crash at Oceano Dunes
One man died and two other men were injured in an off-highway vehicle accident at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Saturday afternoon, according to California State Parks.
The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. at Sand Highway 22 in a 20-foot dune, park rangers said.
State park rangers and lifeguards responded to the scene to discover three men, one of them deceased, according to a news release.
One of the injured men was transported by helicopter to a hospital and the other was transported to the hospital by ambulance, the release said.
All three men were approximately 30 years old.
The crash involved a privately owned recreational off-road vehicle, park rangers said.
An investigation into the OHV crash is ongoing, State Parks said.
Comments