1 man killed, 2 others injured in off-highway vehicle crash at Oceano Dunes

Vehicles are allowed on the area along the beach south of Grand Avenue in Grover Beach in Pismo State Beach and Oceano Dunes SVRA.

One man died and two other men were injured in an off-highway vehicle accident at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Saturday afternoon, according to California State Parks.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. at Sand Highway 22 in a 20-foot dune, park rangers said.

State park rangers and lifeguards responded to the scene to discover three men, one of them deceased, according to a news release.

One of the injured men was transported by helicopter to a hospital and the other was transported to the hospital by ambulance, the release said.

All three men were approximately 30 years old.

The crash involved a privately owned recreational off-road vehicle, park rangers said.

An investigation into the OHV crash is ongoing, State Parks said.