Templeton man agrees to stop mowing his lawn naked — after SLO County sheriff visit

A Templeton man agreed to stop mowing his lawn naked after having a chat with deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 7 p.m. Monday to a report of a naked man on the 500 block of Templeton Road.

“The man admitted to mowing his lawn while naked and had been doing so for the last two years,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said. “It’s fairly rural in that area and the man thought his house and lawn were set back far enough from the roadway that his mowing would not be noticed.”

The man said he was not mowing his lawn with the intent of exposing himself to vehicles passing by, Cipolla said.

“Deputies counseled the man and he agreed he would no longer mow his lawn naked,” Cipolla added.