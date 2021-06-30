California

Templeton man agrees to stop mowing his lawn naked — after SLO County sheriff visit

A Templeton man agreed to stop mowing his lawn naked after having a chat with deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
A Templeton man agreed to stop mowing his lawn naked after having a chat with deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy photo

A man who regularly mowed his lawn in the nude in Templeton has agreed to stop after chatting with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 7 p.m. Monday to a report of a naked man on the 500 block of Templeton Road.

“The man admitted to mowing his lawn while naked and had been doing so for the last two years,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said. “It’s fairly rural in that area and the man thought his house and lawn were set back far enough from the roadway that his mowing would not be noticed.”

The man said he was not mowing his lawn with the intent of exposing himself to vehicles passing by, Cipolla said.

“Deputies counseled the man and he agreed he would no longer mow his lawn naked,” Cipolla added.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson covers the city of San Luis Obispo and has been a reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo since 2004. He also writes regularly about K-12 education, Cal Poly, Morro Bay and Los Osos. He is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and UC Berkeley and is originally from Ojai.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service