Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Greeley Hill girl, 13

Emillie Miller, 13, was reported missing on July 2 out of Mariposa County. According to the department’s social media post, she was last seen in Manteca on June 29.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Emillie Miller, 13, left her home in Greeley Hill in Mariposa County on June 29 and was positively identified after being seen in the San Joaquin County city of Manteca, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

She is 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.

Miller has a broken nose and two black eyes as a result of a previous car accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office at 209-966-3615 or contact the nearest law enforcement office.

Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.